WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel Joseph Grieco Jr. 78, of Watertown, NY passed away on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. Daniel was born on October 9th, 1944 in Watertown, NY to Daniel Grieco Sr. and Josephine Grieco. Mr. Grieco married Judy Lennox on November 20th, 1971 at St. Anthony’s Church of Watertown. He graduated from Watertown High School and earned an Associate’s degree in Business from Jefferson Community College.

Daniel served in the United States Army in the 70′s before joining the reserves and was involved with the Dexter, NY American Legion for over 50 years. He worked as a bricklayer in his early years and owned the New Carlier Restaurant in Chaumont, NY for several years. Daniel also helped his mother run the Grieco Brass Rail in Watertown, NY until it was sold in 1979. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and four wheeling. He and his wife spent winters in Florida after 2006.

Mr. Grieco is survived by his wife Judy, his sisters Suzanne Slodkowski of Watertown and Linda (Steve Mott) Roach of Brownville, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Daniel Sr. and Josephine Grieco.

No services will be held per Daniel’s request.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont, NY.

