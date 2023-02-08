WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Deborah Schwing Chandler, 56, of Morganton, NC and wife of Michael Chandler, passed away February 3, 2023 in North Carolina. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her parents Ron and Bev Schwing; two sons Caleb and Josh, a daughter Jordan, a son-in-law and a grandson. She was predeceased by her sister Cheryl.

She was born January 6, 1967 in New York, a daughter to Ron and Bev Schwing. She lived with her family in Belleville and attended Belleville Central School before moving to Florida with her family.

