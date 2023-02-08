Deborah Schwing Chandler, 56

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Deborah Schwing Chandler, 56, of Morganton, NC and wife of Michael Chandler, passed away February 3, 2023 in North Carolina. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her parents Ron and Bev Schwing; two sons Caleb and Josh, a daughter Jordan, a son-in-law and a grandson.  She was predeceased by her sister Cheryl.

She was born January 6, 1967 in New York, a daughter to Ron and Bev Schwing.  She lived with her family in Belleville and attended Belleville Central School before moving to Florida with her family.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Beaver River Central School
Beaver River school forming group to address controversial topics
Hydrant
Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants
The family of Dale R. Landon, age 87 are saddened to announce his passing on Friday, February...
Dale R. Landon, 87, of Brasher Falls
William L. Rodee, of Canton, NY passed away on February 8, 2023 .
William L. Rodee, of Canton

Obituaries

Candles
Joseph Anthony Scordo, 65
Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Clark Street, passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023 at Albany Medical...
Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Philadelphia
Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of John Street, passed away, Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at...
Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of Gouverneur
Daniel Joseph Grieco Jr. 78, of Watertown, NY passed away on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at...
Daniel Joseph Grieco Jr., 78, of Watertown
Candles
Funeral Mass for Anita L. Backus, of Cranberry Lake
Watertown’s Sci-Tech Center is trying to save what it can after a flood damaged or destroyed...
Sci-Tech Center artifacts damaged or destroyed in flood