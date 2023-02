CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - The funeral Mass for Anita L. Backus, of Cranberry Lake, will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake. Following the Mass there will be a luncheon held at the Cranberry Lake Fire Department. All are welcome.

