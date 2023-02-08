Highlights & scores: college & high school hoops

(WWNY) - High school and college basketball dominated local sports action Tuesday night.

It was a Frontier League boys’ D Division semifinal in Sackets Harbor as the Patriots entertained Lyme.

- The pass inside to Ethan Tracy for the first 2 points of the game.

- Austin Griner finds a lane to the basket, plus he is fouled on the play.

- Ethan Tracy stops and pops for 2.

- Griner with the dish to Ethan Tracy for the bucket.

- It’s Griner from beyond the arc — all net.

- Marcus Castine nails it from the corner.

- Griner with the long pass to Jake Peters for the layup.

- It’s Griner to the basket, plus he is fouled on the play.

-- It’s Griner from the land of 3s.

Sackets Harbor goes on to beat Lyme.

-- Men’s college basketball,

Jefferson met Finger Lakes in men’s college basketball at JCC.

- Isaiah lemon with the bucket, plus he’s fouled.

- Jeremiah Smith finds a lane to the basket for 2.

- Jermaine Jackson, ahead of the pack, lays it up and in.

- The pass down low to Ike Ezike Jr. for the smooth move.

- Smith with the 3-ball.

Final: Jefferson 113, Finger Lakes 67.

On the women’s side:

- Right off the opening tip, Emily Farrand takes it to the hoop for the basket, plus she is fouled on the play.

- K.J. Belmore from beyond the arc — all net.

- Kalyna Bryant on the follow for the basket for the Lady Cannoneers.

- It’s Bryant again with the rebound and the bucket.

Final: Jefferson 75, Finger Lakes 46.

Potsdam hosted Gouverneur in boys’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball.

- Ian VanWagner buries the 3, tying the game at 3-3.

- Ethan Fitzgerald for the bucket.

- Raine Rumble backs down the defender and scores. The game is tied at 8-8.

- VanWagner to the rack for 2.

- Then the steal for 2 more. The game is even at 15-15.

- Rumble spins and scores.

- Rumble rains down 3 more.

- Ted Hughes gets the ball from the scrum and scores.

- VanWagner to the hoop and gets his own rebound. Gouverneur leads 22-20.

The Cats then go on a 10-point run to pull away.

- Fitzgerald for 2.

- Rumble on the fast break.

Gouverneur races on to defeat Potsdam 69-49.

Canton was at Massena for girls’ NAC basketball.

- Ella Murtagh to Sophia Greco for the 3-pointer. It’s 3-0 Massena.

- Callie Klassen to Ava Hoy, who counters with the 3.

- Madison LaDuke to Riana Baxter to Chyler Richards for the bucket.

- Canton on the break: Hoy finishes with the lay-in. Canton is up 8.

- Klassen on the run to the rack for 2.

- Megan Firmstein penetrates and gets the roll.

- Firnstein to Richards, who swishes the 3.

- Klassen for the lay-in.

Canton goes on to beat Massena 54-34.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ Frontier League A Division semifinal

Carthage 81, Indian River 49

Boys’ Frontier League C Division semifinals

Sandy Creek 57, South Lewis 54

Beaver River 74, Thousand Islands 52

Boys’ Frontier League D Division semifinals

Belleville Henderson 51, Copenhagen 33

Sackets Harbor 90, Lyme 37

Boys’ high school basketball

Watertown 72, Massena 41

Heuvelton 86, Hermon-DeKalb 26

Edwards-Knox 77, Morristown 72

Lisbon 74, Norwood-Norfolk 35

Malone 68, OFA 53

Tupper Lake 83, Parishville-Hopkinton 21

Gouverneur 69. Potsdam 49

Canton 60, Salmon River 50

St. Lawrence Central 55, Colton-Pierrepont 35

Girls’ high school basketball

Madrid-Waddington 77, Brushton-Moira 26

Canton 54, Massena 34

Men’s college basketball

Jefferson 113, Finger Lakes 67

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 75, Finger Lakes 46

St. Lawrence 60, SUNY Poly 53

Boys’ high school hockey

Malone 11, Tupper Lake 2

West Genesee 13, Immaculate Heart 3

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone 4, Beekmantown 3

Adirondack United 10, Saranac-Lake Placid 0

