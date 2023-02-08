Improved veteran center unveiled

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s more open space and resources for the Joseph Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Center in Watertown.

The newly renovated space allows for veterans to socialize and enjoy other services under the same roof.

The biggest addition: workstations.

Vets can file for benefits and insurance and apply for jobs.

The staff at the center says they want to fill in the cracks when it comes to veterans getting help.

“A lot of the vets are not enrolled in the healthcare program. We get them enrolled down at the CBOC (Community-Based Outpatient Clinic). We get their ID. We have a lot of vets that don’t have many of their military paperwork anymore. We can order their packets for them and they will get a paper copy and CD-ROM in case they ever lose them again,” said Brian Durham, Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Center.

The center is working on expanding to Lowville.

