Improved veteran center unveiled

Joseph Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Center
Joseph Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Center(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s more open space and resources for the Joseph Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Center in Watertown.

The newly renovated space allows for veterans to socialize and enjoy other services under the same roof.

The biggest addition: workstations.

Vets can file for benefits and insurance and apply for jobs.

The staff at the center says they want to fill in the cracks when it comes to veterans getting help.

“A lot of the vets are not enrolled in the healthcare program. We get them enrolled down at the CBOC (Community-Based Outpatient Clinic). We get their ID. We have a lot of vets that don’t have many of their military paperwork anymore. We can order their packets for them and they will get a paper copy and CD-ROM in case they ever lose them again,” said Brian Durham, Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Center.

The center is working on expanding to Lowville.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Ten suspects arrested in sting targeting child sexual predators
Cigarette smoking
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake adding Watertown-based assembly jobs
Lisa Ruggiero and Jeff Smith
Watertown lawmakers have heated exchange over golf club deal
Michael Snow
Judge recuses himself in Snow murder trial

Latest News

Watertown’s Sci-Tech Center is trying to save what it can after a flood damaged or destroyed...
Sci-Tech Center artifacts damaged or destroyed in flood
Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 pm
Alan Doyle at the Clayton Opera House
St. Lawrence County lawmakers approved the demolition of five residential properties that are...
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Alleged sex predators arranged to meet children at restaurants, RV park, say court papers