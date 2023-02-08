WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Scordo, 65 passed peacefully on February 4, 2023. Joey was born February 17, 1957 to his loving parents Virginia Mae Pryor and (Ben) Forunato Scordo. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1975 Joey worked with his father at Scordo’s Arco Service Station. Then for many years at Stature Electric. Also operating a U-Haul truck and Hertz Car rental agency with his semi retired father Ben. He met Donna Miles, the daughter of Lenna and Clayton in 1991 and they were married at St Anthony’s church on September 30th, 1995 by Rev. Msg. Anthony Milia.

Joey was a quiet person who got along with everybody. He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in the early 90′s, and it progressed until it was debilitating enough to confine him to a wheelchair. Before his disability he enjoyed many years of hunting with father, brothers and nephews Jeff and Eric at their deer camp by Canisteo, NY.

Joey was tough. During his last year his body was constantly wracked with pain and various infections which affected him both physically and mentally.

He loved playing bocce from his wheelchair at the Italian American Club of which he was a member and going out to dinner. Joey enjoyed watching the deer and turkeys and other wildlife around his home.

Joey is survived by his wife Donna, Dexter NY. Brothers James F (Brenda) Scordo, Sackets Harbor NY, Gerald (Robin) Scordo, Watertown NY and sister Juli Hovey (Mark Miller) Watertown NY. Also survived by a niece Jennifer Scordo, nephews Eric Scordo, Jeff Hovey, Chris Hovey, his aunt Toni Scordo. And many loving caring cousins. As well as his beloved cat and companion Old Yeller. Joey is predeceased by his parents Ben and Virginia.

A funeral Mass will be said at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 14th at St. Anthony’s Church of Watertown, NY.

Any donations may be made to the Italian American Club 192 Bellew Ave Watertown NY 13601 in Joseph Scordo’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

