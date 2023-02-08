Man accused of making meth in town of Madrid

TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A 44-year-old man is accused of making meth at a home in the town of Madrid.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Casey Deshane with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

Deputies were called to 53 North Street in the town of Madrid on Monday. During a search of the home, they said they found approximately 3.3 ounces of meth as well as components of a one-pot meth lab.

Officials would not disclose if Deshane lived at the address, but did say he’s from Madrid.

Deshane was arrested Thursday and arraigned in Canton Town Court.

He was ordered held without bail in the county jail.

The sheriff’s office was assisted AT the scene by the New York State Police and its Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.

