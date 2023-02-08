Man accused of making meth in town of Madrid

Casey Deshane
Casey Deshane(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A 44-year-old man is accused of making meth at a home in the town of Madrid.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Casey Deshane with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

Deputies were called to 53 North Street in the town of Madrid on Monday. During a search of the home, they said they found approximately 3.3 ounces of meth as well as components of a one-pot meth lab.

Officials would not disclose if Deshane lived at the address, but did say he’s from Madrid.

Deshane was arrested Thursday and arraigned in Canton Town Court.

He was ordered held without bail in the county jail.

The sheriff’s office was assisted AT the scene by the New York State Police and its Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Ten suspects arrested in sting targeting child sexual predators
Cigarette smoking
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake adding Watertown-based assembly jobs
Lisa Ruggiero and Jeff Smith
Watertown lawmakers have heated exchange over golf club deal
Michael Snow
Judge recuses himself in Snow murder trial

Latest News

Boil Water Advisory
Boil water advisory issued in Potsdam
Lisbon Central School
Audit: Lisbon Central failed to submit Medicare claims
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
Rotary Swimarathon
Rotary club holds Swimarathon to fight polio