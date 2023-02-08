Man allegedly fired shotgun inside home with children present

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FINE, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of firing a shotgun inside a home during a domestic dispute.

State police arrested 44-year-old Alan Facey of Fine on Monday in connection with a January 31 incident.

Troopers were called to a home on State Highway 58 at 11:40 p.m. on January 31 for a reported domestic dispute involving a gun.

According to police, Facey and the alleged victim had been arguing when he grabbed a shotgun and fired off a round inside the home.

Troopers said children were present. No injuries were reported.

Facey then allegedly threw a gun and chair at the alleged victim, who was able to secure the gun.

Facey was charged with:

  • second-degree menacing
  • fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon - convicted felon
  • third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - previous conviction
  • first-degree reckless endangerment
  • second-degree unlawful imprisonment
  • endangering the welfare of a child

He was arraigned in Morristown Town Court and released.

