Man allegedly fired shotgun inside home with children present
FINE, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of firing a shotgun inside a home during a domestic dispute.
State police arrested 44-year-old Alan Facey of Fine on Monday in connection with a January 31 incident.
Troopers were called to a home on State Highway 58 at 11:40 p.m. on January 31 for a reported domestic dispute involving a gun.
According to police, Facey and the alleged victim had been arguing when he grabbed a shotgun and fired off a round inside the home.
Troopers said children were present. No injuries were reported.
Facey then allegedly threw a gun and chair at the alleged victim, who was able to secure the gun.
Facey was charged with:
- second-degree menacing
- fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon - convicted felon
- third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - previous conviction
- first-degree reckless endangerment
- second-degree unlawful imprisonment
- endangering the welfare of a child
He was arraigned in Morristown Town Court and released.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.