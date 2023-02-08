Mild weather with sunshine by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were in the 30s to start, and that’s pretty much where they’ll stay.

That will make for a mild day. And skies will be partly sunny by afternoon.

A low pressure area will move in and we could have freezing rain Thursday morning. That will change to all rain, which will stick around all day and could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

It will be windy Thursday night into Friday. Winds could gust to 55 mph.

Rain will continue into Friday and it stays windy. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny and around 40 degrees.

Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

