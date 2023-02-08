Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living

Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Assisted living is for people who can’t live on their own without help but aren’t ready for a nursing home.

“So, we’re right in the middle,” said Neva Bossard, the administrator for Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living.

Residents can live in studio apartments, small one-bedroom apartments, or large one-bedroom apartments. Each unit has its own bathroom and kitchenette. There are also apartments suitable for married couples.

For more information, go to samaritanhealth.com/assistedliving or call 315-782-7033.

