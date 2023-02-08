Rotary club holds Swimarathon to fight polio

Noon Rotary Swimarathon
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The goal is to eradicate polio. That’s why Watertown Noon Rotary will hold its annual Rotary Swimarathon this weekend.

Jeff Wood talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, at the Watertown High School pool.

Rotary members will be swimming laps to raise both money and awareness.

It only takes 60 cents to inoculate a child. Polio is still transmitted in the wild in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

You can donate at watertownnoonrotary.com.

