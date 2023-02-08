Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of Gouverneur

Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of John Street, passed away, Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage, NY. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of John Street, passed away, Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage, NY.

Born on May 25, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Robert and Madeleine Wilson Bickford and she attended Gouverneur Schools.

Sandra married David G. Edwards on May 18, 1968 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church.

She was a housewife and her husband worked for Borden’s, Watertown, NY and Penny Curtiss Bakery, Syracuse, NY, for many years.

Sandra enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and scratch-off tickets. She was a very caring person, her favorite color was purple and loved spending time with family and friends, especially her pride and joy, great-grandson, Micah.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, David G., Sr.; a son and daughter-in-law, David, Jr. and Melissa Edwards, Evans Mills, NY; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother and sister-in-law, Kerry and Nancy Bickford, Fine, NY; a sister, Cheryl Bickford, Gouverneur, NY; a sister-in-law, Glenda Bickford, Gouverneur, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents, her mother-in-law, Audrey Bellinger, two brothers, Gary Bickford and Wilson Bickford.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to Friend 4 Pound Paws Rescue, 55 Owl Rd., Gouverneur, NY 13642.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.