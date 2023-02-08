Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of Gouverneur

Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. Edwards, 73, of John Street, passed away, Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage, NY.

Born on May 25, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Robert and Madeleine Wilson Bickford and she attended Gouverneur Schools.

Sandra married David G. Edwards on May 18, 1968 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church.

She was a housewife and her husband worked for Borden’s, Watertown, NY and Penny Curtiss Bakery, Syracuse, NY, for many years.

Sandra enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and scratch-off tickets. She was a very caring person, her favorite color was purple and loved spending time with family and friends, especially her pride and joy, great-grandson, Micah.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, David G., Sr.; a son and daughter-in-law, David, Jr. and Melissa Edwards, Evans Mills, NY; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother and sister-in-law, Kerry and Nancy Bickford, Fine, NY; a sister, Cheryl Bickford, Gouverneur, NY; a sister-in-law, Glenda Bickford, Gouverneur, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her parents, her mother-in-law, Audrey Bellinger, two brothers, Gary Bickford and Wilson Bickford.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to Friend 4 Pound Paws Rescue, 55 Owl Rd., Gouverneur, NY 13642.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

