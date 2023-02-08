Sci-Tech Center artifacts damaged or destroyed in flood

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Sci-Tech Center, billed as a playground for your mind, can only think about where it will go next.

Flooding led to its Stone Street building getting condemned.

“A main valve in our sprinkling system, right as it enters the building, burst,” said Steve Karon, the center’s executive director.

Three feet of water accumulated in the basement, the museum’s largest storage area.

The heating, electrical, and phone/internet systems were damaged. Hundreds of artifacts, records, exhibit components, materials, and supplies were also damaged or destroyed.

Old radio and tv parts were brought upstairs to dry and Karon hopes most can be saved.

“With all these parts in it, spare tubes, spare coils,” he said.

Karon says the electrical system might be the most expensive repair.

The building is condemned and is looking for a temporary space to welcome people looking for a playground for their minds.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.