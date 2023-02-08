State police search Lowville village police department

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents.

The search took place at the end of last week. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed the search, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’

The investigators were from the state police Special Investigations Unit, a little-known part of the state police which, among other things, conducts investigations of other police agencies.

A source told 7 News they were looking for evidence of “misappropriation” of money.

7 News reached out to Chief Randy Roggie, but did not hear back as of 3:30 PM Wednesday. We also did not hear from Mayor Joseph Beagle, or the village’s lawyer, James Burroughs.

Lewis County District Attorney Leanne Moser said she has ‘recused’ herself from the matter, (recused means she won’t be involved at all) and that the Onondaga County District Attorney’s office will handle the case as a ‘special prosecutor.’ The appointment of special prosecutors is routine in many cases involving police officers.

Moser declined to say when she recused herself. To the best of our knowledge Wednesday, no charges have been filed in connection with the case.

