State police search Lowville village police department

The Lowville village police department.
The Lowville village police department.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents.

The search took place at the end of last week. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed the search, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’

The investigators were from the state police Special Investigations Unit, a little-known part of the state police which, among other things, conducts investigations of other police agencies.

A source told 7 News they were looking for evidence of “misappropriation” of money.

7 News reached out to Chief Randy Roggie, but did not hear back as of 3:30 PM Wednesday. We also did not hear from Mayor Joseph Beagle, or the village’s lawyer, James Burroughs.

Lewis County District Attorney Leanne Moser said she has ‘recused’ herself from the matter, (recused means she won’t be involved at all) and that the Onondaga County District Attorney’s office will handle the case as a ‘special prosecutor.’ The appointment of special prosecutors is routine in many cases involving police officers.

Moser declined to say when she recused herself. To the best of our knowledge Wednesday, no charges have been filed in connection with the case.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Ten suspects arrested in sting targeting child sexual predators
Cigarette smoking
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake adding Watertown-based assembly jobs
Lisa Ruggiero and Jeff Smith
Watertown lawmakers have heated exchange over golf club deal
Michael Snow
Judge recuses himself in Snow murder trial

Latest News

WWNY
Suicide bereavement support group offered
Man allegedly fired shotgun inside home with children present
Casey Deshane
Man accused of making meth in town of Madrid
Boil Water Advisory
Boil water advisory issued in Potsdam