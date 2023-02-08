Suicide bereavement support group offered

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve lost someone to suicide, there’s a group in Lewis County to offer bereavement support.

Sierra Kempney and April Ritz, public health specialists, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the group. Watch their interview above.

The support group is held on the 4th Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To register, email sierrakempney@lewiscounty.ny.gov or call 315-376-5453.

