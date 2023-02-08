Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Philadelphia

Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Clark Street, passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY, surrounded by his family. (Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Todd S. Kiechle, 60, of Clark Street, passed away, Friday, February 3, 2023 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY, surrounded by his family.

Born on September 17, 1962 in Watertown, NY, to Ben H. and Dawn E. Shorkey Kiechle. He graduated from Indian River High School in 1981 and then joined the United States Army.

Todd married Brenda Carlson while in the Army and they were married in December 1981 and they had two sons. The marriage ended in divorce.

He was a devoted employee, who worked on many large projects in the community throughout his construction career as an electrician. He took great pride in his work and did whatever was needed to get the job done. His most recent work project was working on solar panels, retiring from DEMCO in 2019.

During his time as a father, you would always see him and the boys playing basketball in the driveway, football in the side yard or playing catch in the street. He enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling and fishing. During his down time, he liked watching football and NASCAR, many times resulting in the “perfect time for a nap”. Putting a smile on his sons’ faces was the number one priority and he always wanted everyone to have a good time.

Survivors include two children, son and a daughter-in-law, Todd S. Kiechle, II and his wife, Erin, and their children, Zander and Emery Kiechle, son, Derek Kiechle and his children, Julian and Kendra Kiechle; his mother, Dawn E. Kiechle; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Michael and Jean Kiechle, and Kyle and Teresa Kiechle; his nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn Harra, Cody Kiechle, Cassandra Kiechle, Ben P. Kiechle, Kylee McGrath, and Taylor Kiechle.

His father and a brother, Alan Kiechle passed away previously.

Funeral Services will be 2 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Joe Moran of the Indian River Baptist Church, officiating. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Todd’s Life at the Philadelphia Fire Hall, following services.

Calling hours will be 11 am to 2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY, in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made to the Philadelphia Fire Dept., in Memory of Todd.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

