Charles E. “Charlie” Oatridge Jr., 78, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles E. “Charlie” Oatridge Jr., 78, of Gale Street, passed away on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Born on October 4th, 1944, he was the son of Charles E. and Edith H. (Breese) Oatridge Sr. Charlie married Linda L. Jones on August 19th, 1967 at the First United Methodist Church.

Following his graduation from Watertown High School, Charlie began working for Coca Cola as a delivery driver. Charlie worked there for many years before being promoted to service technician, and later became the manager of the service department. He retired from Coca Cola after 43 years of employment. He also volunteered for many years as an EMT for the Town of Watertown, and later went on to serve as the treasurer for North Pole Fire Company, retiring in 2022.

Charlie spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, and camping in Maine, Vermont, and the surrounding North Country. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, his favorite drivers being the Earnhardt family. In his youth, Charlie and his friends enjoyed drag racing with friends at various locations.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Brian S. (Gwendalynn) Oatridge of Pamelia, NY; his siblings, Sandra J. Pepe, Kenneth (Diane) Oatridge, and Gary (Sue) Oatridge; his grandchildren, Holly A. Oatridge, Heather L. Oatridge, Jayden S. Oatridge, and Collin J. Cavanaugh; his sister in-laws, Sherry Jones-Rafferty, Anne Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

Charlie is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Oatridge (who passed at birth); his brother in-laws, Robert T. Jones, John Pepe, Bill Bartholomew; a sister in-law, Judy Bartholomew; and a niece, Jennika Rafferty.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.