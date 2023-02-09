Clarkson University offering new undergraduate healthcare program

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University, well known for producing engineers, will begin a new undergraduate program in the fall for students looking to go into the healthcare field. It’ll be part of the new Lewis School of Health Sciences.

“Healthcare is one of the largest, fastest industries in the United States and a part of the Clarkson goal from all of our departments is to educate students in places that matter to society,” said Lennart Johns, dean of the Lewis School of Health Sciences.

The undergraduate program will teach students every aspect of the healthcare industry like business, policy, and clinical practice as well as offer internships at local hospitals and local rescue squads to train new EMS workers.

Douglas Wildermuth is the EMS instructor at Clarkson and says this new program is a way the college can fill the need the north country has right now.

“A majority of the nation right now is under a labor shortage and St. Lawrence County is no different. The programs that we have implemented in the past as well as the exciting news of this new degree will help bolster that,” he said.

Students in the undergraduate health care program at Clarkson will get a chance to work in the campus simulation room, which provides real-world experience.

The goal is for students to graduate from Clarkson so they can enter medical school, or continue their education at Clarkson to become physician assistants or occupational and physical therapists.

