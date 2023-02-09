Company proposes new dam to help power Fort Drum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The same company we told you about this week that wants to revive the hydro facilities on Watertown’s Sewall’s Island and create a whitewater kayaking course in the Black River, has a power proposal for Fort Drum.

LinkPast Solutions tells the military post that if the biomass plant on Fort Drum does close, its project could help supply power to the Army installation.

The plans, obtained by 7 News, say LinkPast Solutions would create a new dam on the Black River near Great Bend, along with a powerhouse to create 5 megawatts of power.

The paperwork says the ReEnergy biomass plant is a 60-megawatt generator of power.

It is in the process of closing because of New York state’s energy policy which does not allow biomass to be called “renewable energy,” and thus not eligible for tax incentives.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.