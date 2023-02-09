Deadline approaching for Rotary calendar submissions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The deadline is fast approaching to submit photos for Watertown Noon Rotary’s 2024 fundraising calendar.

Michelle Carpenter explained they’re looking for photos by Jefferson and Lewis county students in grades 8-12.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The club is looking for photos of people living and working in the north country. The deadline is March 1.

Students whose photos are selected will each receive a gift card. There’s a special gift card for the student whose photo is selected for the cover.

You can send photos to noonrotaryclubwatertown@gmail.com. You can also call Michelle at 315-836-1363. More information is at watertownnyrotary.org.

