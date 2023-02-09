FDA releases new guidelines for amount of lead allowed in baby food

There are new FDA guidelines for the amount of lead that can be allowed in baby food.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST
Canton, New York (WWNY) - There are new guidelines set by the Food and Drug Administration about the amount of lead that can be allowed in baby food.

The lead in baby food jars, pouches, cereals, and vegetables is anywhere from 10 to 20 parts per billion.

The FDA said it’s a very small amount.

The St. Lawrence Public Health Department recommends for parents to serve a diverse diet of food, fruits, and grains.

“Focus on foods that are high in iron, calcium and Vitamin C, that can help to offset some of the damage that may be caused by lead. Reading food labels is very important just to make sure that what you’re purchasing is what is says it is,” said Miranda Corbine, St. Lawrence Public Health’s Lead Program Coordinator.

Health officials in New York state require children to be tested for lead at ages one and two.

