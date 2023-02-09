A few snow showers on Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain will become more scattered this evening and overnight. Winds tonight will also pick up after the passing of a cold front. Winds will gust up to 50 MPH for some locations by Friday morning.

Friday highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s for the lower elevations while staying in the lower 30s for the higher elevations. As we go throughout the day Friday we will see scattered rain and snow showers with a little accumulation for the higher elevations.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Sunday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs around 40.

The dry weather will continue into Monday with highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday highs will be in the upper 30s with partly sunny skies.

Rain chances return on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday some locations will be close to 50 degrees with rain showers throughout the day.

