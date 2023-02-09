Fitness with Jamie: Combination exercises to save time

Fitness with Jamie
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re busy and on the go, you might appreciate exercises that work several muscle groups at the same time.

Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us three that work both the upper and lower bodies.

Two of them are squat variations and the third is a side lunge.

You can always contact Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lowville village police department.
State police search Lowville village police department
Casey Deshane
Man accused of making meth in town of Madrid
Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Ten suspects arrested in sting targeting child sexual predators
Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Alleged sex predators arranged to meet children at restaurants, RV park, say court papers
Hydrant
Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants

Latest News

What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - February 9
Fitness with Jamie
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living