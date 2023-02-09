Highlights & scores: girls’ playoff action across the board

(WWNY) - The girls took center stage Wednesday night in basketball, volleyball, and hockey playoff action.

In girls’ Frontier League A Division semifinals from Adams, South Jefferson hosted Watertown.

First quarter: Savannah Hodges lays in 2 off the turnover. South Jeff is up 2.

Back the other way, Jommy Fasehun comes up with the rebound and putback, tying the game.

Liz Chapman gets the roll on the baseline jumper. South Jeff is back up 2.

It’s Fasehun down low for 2.

Watertown goes on to beat South Jeff, 53-47.

In Belleville, it was a girls’ Frontier League D division semifinal as Belleville Henderson hosted Alexandria.

First quarter: Ever Vaughn banks home 2. It’s Belleville Henderson by 2.

Alexandria answers as Ciara Dawley drives the lane for the basket.

Back the other way, Kennady Billman comes up with the rebound and putback. Belleville Henderson is back up 2.

Bridget Watson gets the board and bucket.

Alexandria beats Belleville Henderson 39-33.

South Jeff hosted General Brown in girls’ Section III Class B volleyball playoffs from Adams.

It’s Kiera Guerriero with the service ace. General Brown is down 12-9.

Abbie Shultz answers with the point for South Jeff finding open court.

South Jeff sweeps General Brown 3-0 by scores of 25-15, 25-19, and 25-21.

Number-four Alexandria was at number-one-ranked Potsdam for a girls’ Section X hockey semifinal.

Jessica Bullock throws the puck on net from the left point. Isabel Boyd fires in the rebound. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.

Danielle Emerson, left alone at the side of the net, makes it 2-0 Sandstoners.

Kennedy Emerson crosses the puck to Bullock to make it 3-0.

Bullock finished with a hat trick. Kennedy Emerson had 2 goals.

Potsdam advanced to the Section X championship by defeating Alexandria 9-0.

Number-three Canton was at number-two Massena for the other girls’ Section X hockey semifinal.

Canton’s Ava Murphy slides the puck in front of the net. Taylor Stoll finds the far corner, and it’s 1-0 Canton.

Massena’s Karen Johnson with a shot from the point, Brooke Terry tips in the crease. The game is tied 1-1.

The Bears’ Sydney Francis scored the game winner in the second OT.

Canton beats Massena 5-4

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ Frontier League A Division basketball semifinals

Watertown 53, South Jefferson 47

Indian River 66, Carthage 15

Girls’ Frontier League C Division basketball semifinals

Thousand Islands 46, Beaver River 33

Sandy Creek 53, South Lewis 29

Girls’ Frontier League D Division basketball semifinals

Copenhagen 67, LaFargeville 38

Alexandria 39, Belleville Henderson 33

Girls’ high school basketball

St. Regis Falls 42, Brushton-Moira 35

Hammond 62, Heuvelton 44

Lisbon 78, St. Lawrence Central 60

Madrid-Waddington 80, Parishville-Hopkinton 9

Gouverneur 66, Norwood-Norfolk 27

Boys’ high school basketball

Lowville 77, South Jefferson 70 (3OT)

Madrid-Waddington 62, Morristown 31

Men’s college basketball

Onondaga 101, Jefferson 87 (OT)

Women’s college basketball

Onondaga 82, Jefferson 56

Girls’ Section X hockey playoffs

Potsdam 9, Alexandria 0

Canton 5, Massena 4 (2OT)

Boys high school hockey

OFA 6, St. Lawrence Central 2

Islanders 4, Massena 1

Potsdam 7, Norwood-Norfolk 6

Section III Class B volleyball playoff

South Jefferson 3, General Brown 0

Section III Class C volleyball playoff

Lowville 3, Little Falls 1

Section III Class D volleyball playoff

Faith Heritage 3, Thousand Islands 2

