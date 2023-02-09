Juried Art Show at Frederic Remington Museum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2023 College Student Juried Art Exhibition will open on Friday, February 24. The exhibit will be on view in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery and online at www.fredericremington.org.

The public is invited to a special virtual opening reception on Friday, February 24 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm via Zoom. The reception offers an opportunity to view the entire group of artworks in the show, to talk with the artists and the juror, and to hear which works were selected for Juror’s Merit Awards. If you would like to attend the virtual reception, please email Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond at desmond@fredericremington.org for a digital invitation. Everyone is welcome!

The College Student Juried Art Exhibit is open to students at four area colleges and universities: Clarkson University, St. Lawrence University, SUNY Plattsburgh, and SUNY Potsdam. For this year’s exhibition, juror Terry Sametz selected 46 works by 29 artists to be in the show, including paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, sculptures, digital, mixed media, and time-based works. Sametz selected several works for special recognition with a Juror’s Merit Award, which will be announced at the opening reception.

“I was so impressed by these student artists’ skill, voice, and accomplishment in so many media,” said Sametz,”but what really struck me was the incredible passion, emotions, and ideas that show in their art. The students’ art gave me insight into their world as they successfully communicated through their artistic expression. A nice surprise was the humor in many works. To the artists I say: It was an honor spending time with your art. My high expectations were exceeded. Well done!”

Juror Terry Sametz is an Ottawa-based, dynamic, experimental artist who uses non-traditional methods, materials, and techniques in his colorful works. His most recent pieces use sculpted plywood and raw oil pigments; however, Terry has been known to create using and combining found objects, glass, photography, and a wide variety of paints, sculpting mediums, and techniques. His unique style is constantly surprising viewers who try to categorize his artwork. Sametz creates a narrative using individual items as symbols or metaphors, extracting their essential meaning, beauty from the everyday.

Many of the student works on display in the Remington exhibit will be for sale. One third of the proceeds benefits the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artists. In addition to the on-site exhibition, the exhibit will be online at www.fredericremington.org and artworks may be purchased through the Museum’s online shop.

The student artists in the exhibition are: Alise Babbie, Noah Bonesteel, Zoe Brothers, Zach Buzzell, Abigail Duquette, Roscoe Duquette, Alexander Finkey, Cam Ghadfa, Rachel Hoffstatter, Hannah Hotaling, Jordyn Jones, Kathryn Jones, Ayisha Khalid, Alyssa Landry, Kayla Lester, Virginia Lucchetti, Alissa Lyga, Madison Mundy, Sarath Novas, Rachel Pietryka, Chelsea Reilly, Yader Rivera, Jose Abel Santiago, Felicity Sarsfield, Madelyn E. Thompson, Cici Waugh, Melody Webster, Daniel Wellings, and Katie Wojnowski.

The exhibition will be on display through Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The next opportunity for artists to enter a juried exhibit at the Museum is in the spring, for the 2023 Members’ Juried Art Exhibit. That exhibit is open to any member of the Museum; an artist who is not yet a Museum member may join when they enter their submissions.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. The Museum is open year round. Current visiting hours through May 15 are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm and Sunday, 1 to 5 pm.

