Lewis County Highway Department urges people to drive with caution amid heavy rain
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Highway Department is urging people to drive with caution as heavy rains continue into Thursday night.
Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt said due to the heavy rains and existing snowbanks, many roads have standing water and ponding, which can lead to hydroplaning and a loss of control.
