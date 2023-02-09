Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr., 49, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr. 49 of Staie Rd. Passed away on February 7th.

Lewis was born on February 25th 1973 in Meyersdale Pennsylvania to Nancy and Lew Bucy’s of Meyersdale Pennsylvania. Upon his graduation Lewis joined the United States Military serving as a black hawk helicopter crew chief and was a proud veteran. On October 22nd 1993 he married Shelby Bucy and raised two children.

Lewis lived life to the fullest and enjoyed many things. Throughout the years he worked at many car dealerships, and had recently changed to a career in banking. He loved the outdoors and all it had to offer. Some of his favorites included salmon fishing and deer hunting with his son Lewis. He was always happiest spending time with his family.

He is survived in death by his beloved wife Shelby, daughter Ashlee Bucy (husband Josh Jones), his son Lewis Winfield Bucy the third and partner Ashley Klein, one grandchild Alexzandra Lynn Bucy (Aly Bear), one expected grandchild Calliope Lew Jones, and his parents Lew and Nancy Bucy of Meyersdale.

Calling Hours will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home, located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY. A Funeral will follow in the Chapel at 3:00pm with the Canon Reverend Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Burial will be held privately by his family.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Lewis’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

