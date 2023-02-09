Linda Ann Barlow, 72, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Linda Ann Barlow, 72, of Hammond Drive, Canton passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Linda was born October 21,1950 in Ogdensburg, NY and was the daughter to Joseph H. and Marguerite A. (Joubert) Lassial. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and then went on to earn her LPN degree in 1994 from OCM BOCES.

Linda’s career in healthcare began at Cedars Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide and P.T. aide in the early 70s. She finished off her career as a licensed practical nurse with United Helpers in 2011.

On August 11, 2000, Linda married her husband of 23 years, David Barlow. They were married at the Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay.

Surviving are her husband, David Barlow; her two sons, Cory Tynon of Charlotte, NC and Christopher Tynon of Greene, NY; two step children, Timothy Barlow of Canton, and Martha Bell of Canton; grandchildren Andrew Tynon, Justin Tynon, Lindsey Tynon, Sophia Tynon, Nicholas Tynon, Taylor Tynon, Leanna (Barlow) Bratt, Maggie Barlow, David Barlow, and Natasha (Bell) Cook; and four great grandchildren Rosalind, Eleanor, Mason, and Harper.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister Peggy Baker, and brother Joseph Lassial.

For Linda, family was her life. She loved her family dearly and especially loved being a grandmother. Linda enjoyed caring for her home and her two beloved dogs, Barney and Dickens.

