Patriots optimistic for long postseason run

Sackets Harbor boys' basketball
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The Sackets Harbor boys’ basketball team has lost just one game so far this season.

The Patriots hope that bodes well for the rest of the season.

Sackets Harbor currently stands at 18-1.

It’s hard to find fault with the Patriots so far.

As far as what the postseason holds, optimism is high for a long run in the playoffs.

The Patriots certainly have the potential to make this a special season.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lowville village police department.
State police search Lowville village police department
Casey Deshane
Man accused of making meth in town of Madrid
Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Ten suspects arrested in sting targeting child sexual predators
Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Alleged sex predators arranged to meet children at restaurants, RV park, say court papers
Hydrant
Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants

Latest News

The Spartans' Savannah Hodges lays in 2 in a Frontier League A Division semifinal that pitted...
Highlights & scores: girls’ playoff action across the board
Sackets Harbor boys' basketball
Highlights & scores: girls' playoff action across the board
Ethan Tracy goes up for the bucket in a Frontier League D Division semifinal that pitted...
Highlights & scores: College & high school hoops