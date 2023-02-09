Potsdam water main break fixed, boil water advisory still in effect

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The water main break in Potsdam has been fixed, but a boil water advisory is still in effect.

The pipe ruptured because of the recent cold weather and village Department of Public Works crews needed Wednesday’s warmer weather to make repairs.

People living along Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to the village limits are still urged to boil water from their faucets before consuming it.

At nearby SUNY Potsdam, students at SUNY Potsdam have been given bottled water to drink and campus water fountains are turned off.

“We’ve shut off all our ice machines. We’ll be changing all the filters as soon as we get the okay that the water is back on. Soda machines are all shut off. Anything that mixes with water, we can’t use,” said Terri White, interim food service director, SUNY Potsdam.

To avoid contamination, SUNY Potsdam’s dining service is boiling the water before cleaning dishes or preparing food.

The advisory is in effect until the village gets test results saying the water is safe to drink.

