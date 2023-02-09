Rain likely tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the clouds late tonight and bring in rain for tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the 20′s.

Rain begins in the morning on Thursday and will last all day. Some ice may mix in for a brief period during the morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

Rain and snow is likely on Friday.

The weekend will be mainly sunny with highs in the 30′s on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.