Rain likely tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the clouds late tonight and bring in rain for tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the 20′s.

Rain begins in the morning on Thursday and will last all day. Some ice may mix in for a brief period during the morning hours. Highs will be in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

Rain and snow is likely on Friday.

The weekend will be mainly sunny with highs in the 30′s on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Ten suspects arrested in sting targeting child sexual predators
The Lowville village police department.
State police search Lowville village police department
Cigarette smoking
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
New York Air Brake
New York Air Brake adding Watertown-based assembly jobs
Lisa Ruggiero and Jeff Smith
Watertown lawmakers have heated exchange over golf club deal

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Mild weather with sunshine by afternoon
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
7 day
Mainly cloudy on Wednesday