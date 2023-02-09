Rain today with wind advisories later

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s, about average for this time of year, but that will change as a warm front moves through.

We’ll get rain today, which could start as freezing rain. That changes to all rain as temperatures rise to highs in the upper 40s.

Rain continues into the evening and overnight and it will become quite breezy.

Jefferson County has a wind advisory from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday.

A wind advisory for northern St. Lawrence County starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That ends at noon on Friday.

Friday will be windy with mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 20s on Saturday and in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 40s through midweek next week.

It will be partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday and there’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.