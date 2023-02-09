Rain today with wind advisories later

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s, about average for this time of year, but that will change as a warm front moves through.

We’ll get rain today, which could start as freezing rain. That changes to all rain as temperatures rise to highs in the upper 40s.

Rain continues into the evening and overnight and it will become quite breezy.

Jefferson County has a wind advisory from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday.

A wind advisory for northern St. Lawrence County starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That ends at noon on Friday.

Friday will be windy with mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 20s on Saturday and in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 40s through midweek next week.

It will be partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday and there’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lowville village police department.
State police search Lowville village police department
Casey Deshane
Man accused of making meth in town of Madrid
Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Ten suspects arrested in sting targeting child sexual predators
Jake Moser of Moser's Maple in Croghan pours maple over a tray of snow for that sweet treat...
Wax on snow, a wintertime sweet treat
Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Alleged sex predators arranged to meet children at restaurants, RV park, say court papers

Latest News

7-day forecast
Thursday AM weather
7 day
Rain likely tomorrow
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Mild weather with sunshine by afternoon