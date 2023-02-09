Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Taking the hot water challenge

(WWNY) - With the cold snap we had, many viewers tried the hot hater challenge. Let’s see how they did.

First up, Kelly Hebert in Heuvelton made snow with her pot of hot water.

Kayla Krop in Glenfield did as well.

And Larry Raichelson in Alexandria Bay says his effort was accomplished at 25 below zero.

Waddington had its own steam. Jim Farrell shared video from over the St. Lawrence River.

And Mike Duffy shared little snow tornadoes on Duck Harbor.

Meanwhile, Dayrl Zehr was ice fishing at Beaver Camp — and got a frozen makeover.

And Jaynie Trudell made herself quite comfortable in un-comfy temperatures.

Pam Carr caught Canada geese flocking over Sherwin’s Bay and Jeff Timerman was overrun by more geese on Pillar Point.

Finally, we congratulate Brandi Allen of the Watertown Figure Skating Club. She won first place at the Empire State Winter Games and will now go to San Diego to skate at the State Games of America. Way to go, Brandi!

Thanks to everyone who sent in pics and video. If you have images to share, just Send It To 7. There’s also a link on our mobile app.

You can see our Pics of the Week gallery below.

