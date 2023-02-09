STOP-DWI turns over records in Lowville police probe

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A state police investigation involving the Lowville village police department sought, and received, paperwork from the county’s STOP-DWI program.

STOP-DWI receives money from the state to combat drunk driving and in turn distributes the money to local police agencies. It is used to pay for things like extra police patrols.

“The state police asked me to provide them with paperwork. I have provided them with everything that was requested,” Matthew Morrow, the county’s STOP-DWI coordinator, told 7 News.

Morrow, who also heads Lewis County’s probation department, said he couldn’t comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

Also Thursday, Lowville mayor Joseph Beagle had no comment on the investigation.

7 News reported Wednesday that state police searched the police department last Friday and took documents.

A source said they were looking for evidence of “misappropriation” of money.

Reached Thursday, Beagle said ““I have no comment until the investigation has been completed.”

Asked whether Chief Randy Roggie is still on the job, the mayor said he was and added “Why wouldn’t he be?”

The mayor declined to answer whether anyone else might have been suspended from the police department.

For a second day, 7 News reached out to Chief Roggie. If he responds, we’ll update this story. We also reached out to village lawyer James Burroughs for a second day.

Lewis County District Attorney Leanne Moser has recused herself, withdrawn from any involvement in the case. The Onondaga County District Attorney’s office is now handling the matter, and a spokesman for that office declined comment Thursday.

