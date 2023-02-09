Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges

Patrick Lawrence
Patrick Lawrence(St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - An Antwerp man is accused of possessing a handgun, high-capacity magazines, and meth when a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy pulled over the vehicle he was in.

The sheriff’s office says there were multiple people in the vehicle Deputy Hunter Yerdon pulled over on County Route 24 in the town of Russell Tuesday evening.

Once of them was 41-year-old Patrick Lawrence, who was allegedly in possession of the loaded 9 mm handgun, the magazines, and 4.5 grams of meth.

Lawrence, a parolee transfer from Georgia, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Russell town court and committed to county jail.

