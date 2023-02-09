Voters approve BOCES proposition to sell, buy property

St. Lawrence County Emergency Services
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County will buy property from BOCES to bolster its emergency services.

Voters across the county passed a referendum allowing BOCES to sell four acres at 2695 White Hill Road in the Town of Hopkinton to the county for $1.

The vote was 435-24.

The county already maintains a radio tower at the site. Emergency services director Matt Denner said in a release that the sale “could not come at a better time.”

The county is planning to build a new, higher-frequency radio system on that land.

Voters also approved BOCES’s purchase of 13 acres in Norwood for $30,000.

That will allow Seaway Tech Center to have a shorter access route to the Norwood village water system.

That proposition was approved 423-37.

