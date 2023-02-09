Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel

Best Western hotel
Best Western hotel(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned.

The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed.

The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as the hotel’s ballroom, banquet room, and pool are closed as a result.

According to the city, the boilers and furnaces are not operable, meaning there’s no permanent heat source. There were also violations for electrical issues.

One of the hotel’s managers says the hotel portion is still operating.

In November, the city’s fire department put out a blaze in the rear wing. It was found to be electrical in origin.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman said they found “plywood behind various disconnect switches, found burned. So that would be the plywood was the mounting surface to which they were mounted to, multiple wires found fused together into the channel.”

7 news reached out to the owners of the Best Western, but we did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lowville village police department.
State police search Lowville village police department
Hydrant
Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants
Mug shots of the civilian men arrested in the law enforcement sting targeting child sexual...
Alleged sex predators arranged to meet children at restaurants, RV park, say court papers
Casey Deshane
Man accused of making meth in town of Madrid
St. Lawrence County lawmakers approved the demolition of five residential properties that are...
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties

Latest News

Several staples for your Super Bowl party have gone down in price this year, but there is one...
Shopping for the Super Bowl: Beer prices are up
wwny Lewis County residents surveyed about life, economy and politics
Lewis County Highway Department urges people to drive with caution amid heavy rain
Power lines
Company proposes new dam to help power Fort Drum
Clarkson University will begin a new undergraduate program in the fall for students looking to...
Clarkson University offering new undergraduate healthcare program