Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned.

The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed.

The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as the hotel’s ballroom, banquet room, and pool are closed as a result.

According to the city, the boilers and furnaces are not operable, meaning there’s no permanent heat source. There were also violations for electrical issues.

One of the hotel’s managers says the hotel portion is still operating.

In November, the city’s fire department put out a blaze in the rear wing. It was found to be electrical in origin.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman said they found “plywood behind various disconnect switches, found burned. So that would be the plywood was the mounting surface to which they were mounted to, multiple wires found fused together into the channel.”

7 news reached out to the owners of the Best Western, but we did not hear back.

