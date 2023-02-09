Watertown Wolves to host Fight Cancer Night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves hockey team will be holding a Fight Cancer Night on Friday.

Team captain Charlie Pens and assistant captain Michael Mann appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

During and after the Wolves game, donations will be accepted for The Love Michaela Foundation.

Following the game, jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money.

The Wolves face off against the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

Click here for more information.

