Arts All-Star: Rayhan Davis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rayhan Davis likes the versatility of the trombone.
“I love playing the trombone because it can play any type of music: jazz, classical, you name it.”
The Watertown High School musician is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
He says he plans to study aerospace in college but will look for opportunities that will still allow him to play.
“I don’t think that I can ever be separated from playing the trombone,” he said.
Watch the video to hear him platy and to learn more about him.
