Athlete of the Week: Austin Griner

This week, we honor a basketball player from Sackets Harbor who's putting up points a plenty this season. This talented junior earns this week's title.

Austin Griner is averaging 22 points per game this season. Among his more impressive performances, 38 points in a win over Thousand Islands, 36 points in a victory over Alexandria, 31 points in a win over OFA, 30 points in a victory over Immaculate Heart, and 28 points in a win over Lyme.

This talented sharpshooter put together an impressive season.

Austin is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 10, 2023.

