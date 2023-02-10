Athlete of the Week: Austin Griner

By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Sackets Harbor who’s putting up points a plenty this season. This talented junior earns this week’s title.

Austin Griner is averaging 22 points per game this season. Among his more impressive performances, 38 points in a win over Thousand Islands, 36 points in a victory over Alexandria, 31 points in a win over OFA, 30 points in a victory over Immaculate Heart, and 28 points in a win over Lyme.

This talented sharpshooter put together an impressive season.

Austin is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 10, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

