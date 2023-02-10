Bethellen Murray, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Bethellen Murray, 73, a longtime resident of Stoughton Ave, passed away early Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 3-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 11:00 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood.

A complete obituary will appear later.

