Cows, horses killed in barn fire

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County.

It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton.

The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.

Volunteers battled the blaze into Friday morning.

The barn is a total loss, but firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the nearby home.

“A quick response from all our personnel plus all our regional aid departments. They worked well together and saved the house. Got the fire knocked down to a point where it was safe and not going to spread,” said Canton Fire Chief Robert Crowe.

No injuries were reported.

Canton Fire Department responded with 32 members and 5 apparatus.

Volunteers from Morley, Rensselaer Falls, West Potsdam, Potsdam, Pyrites, Madrid, Norwood, and Lisbon fire departments were also on the scene.

The property is owned by David Punt.

