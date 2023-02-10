Deputy treasurer announces run for her boss’ job

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another hat thrown has been into the ring in the race for Jefferson County treasurer.

The county’s Democratic committee announced its candidate Thursday night: current deputy treasurer Dorena Kimball.

Kimball says as deputy director she’s worked on the county budget, financial statements, and invested 10s of millions of dollars in governmental funds.

Kimball adds that the treasurer for Jefferson County has been held by a Democrat for decades and she wants to continue that trend.

“I’ve been with the county for 22 years,” she said. “It was a natural progression for me to move to the treasurer’s office after working at public health for 12 years. Now I’ve been 10 years as the deputy, so it’s a natural progression career move for me to move on to the county treasurer run.”

Current treasurer Karen Christie is retiring.

Kimball will face Republican Brian Peck, who announced his candidacy in December. He’s currently supervisor for the town of Champion.

