Eating a heart healthy diet

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - February is American Heart Month so it’s a good time to think about eating a healthy heart diet.

April Bennett, Nutrition Program Manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

She says whether you are eating out or cooking in, focus on adding more red fruits and vegetables to your meals:

Beets, add to hummus and creamy dips and dressings for a beautiful pink color and a boost of heart-healthy nutrients.

Add strawberries to everything from smoothies to salads for a hit of color and vitamins

Tomatoes, either fresh or cooked, are delicious and nutritious.

Resource pages:

www.ccejefferson.org

https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating

https://snapedny.org/snap-ed-ny-recipes/

https://snapedny.org/2021/06/strawberry-white-bean-and-edamame-salad/

https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/red-monster-smoothie

https://wavesinthekitchen.com/beet-hummus/

https://cleanfoodcrush.com/valentines-caprese-skewers/

https://walktoeat.com/blog/beet-salad-dressing/

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lowville village police department.
State police search Lowville village police department
Best Western hotel
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
Patrick Lawrence
Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges
Lowville Police Department
STOP-DWI turns over records in Lowville police probe
Hydrant
Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Eating a heart healthy diet
Christopher York
Watertown man charged with arson following neighbor dispute
Cole Brossoit
Troopers ask public for help finding missing Oswegatchie man
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: A spread for a special occasion