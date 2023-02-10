Eating a heart healthy diet

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - February is American Heart Month so it’s a good time to think about eating a healthy heart diet.

April Bennett, Nutrition Program Manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

She says whether you are eating out or cooking in, focus on adding more red fruits and vegetables to your meals:

Beets, add to hummus and creamy dips and dressings for a beautiful pink color and a boost of heart-healthy nutrients.

Add strawberries to everything from smoothies to salads for a hit of color and vitamins

Tomatoes, either fresh or cooked, are delicious and nutritious.

Resource pages:

www.ccejefferson.org

https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating

https://snapedny.org/snap-ed-ny-recipes/

https://snapedny.org/2021/06/strawberry-white-bean-and-edamame-salad/

https://www.myplate.gov/recipes/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/red-monster-smoothie

https://wavesinthekitchen.com/beet-hummus/

https://cleanfoodcrush.com/valentines-caprese-skewers/

https://walktoeat.com/blog/beet-salad-dressing/

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.