Electrician calls Watertown Golf Club wiring a ‘real crappy job,’ Lundy pushes back

By John Moore
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have our first look at the electrical works at the city of Watertown’s newly-acquired golf club clubhouse.

7 news obtained photos of the building’s ground floor wiring from city hall via the state’s Freedom of Information Law. (See the photos below the article)

We asked a local electrician, Mike Doney of Doney Electric, to look at the photos.

Doney pointed out several issues, such as a working light shouldn’t be hanging by its wires, and junction boxes and breaker boxes shouldn’t be left uncovered. For the furnace to run without a door on the front, Doney says that’s a no-no and someone had to bypass a pressure switch.

He calls the photos “unbelievable” and says the wiring is a “real crappy job.”

“Whoever did this wiring is not an electrician because no electrician in his right mind would do a tenth of what is done here. In my opinion, it should be all redone,” he said.

Doney estimated it would cost $15,000 to redo the electrical works.

There is $100,000 of previous owner Mike Lundy’s money set aside to fix problems that arise like this.

He says what we see in the pictures is a work in progress, that his crew was in the middle of renovations and when the city closed on the property, it changed the locks on the building, meaning Lundy’s workers no longer had access to finish the work.

Lundy took ownership of the golf course in 2018. He sold it to the city in January.

Lundy says his contract with the city says he has until April 1 to make sure the building and golf course are ready to be turned over to the city.

He says people are making a mountain out of a molehill.

The city didn’t do an official inspection of the clubhouse before it paid $3.4 million for the golf course.

Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring(City of Watertown)
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring(City of Watertown)
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring(City of Watertown)
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring(City of Watertown)
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring(City of Watertown)
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring(City of Watertown)
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring(City of Watertown)
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring(City of Watertown)
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring
Watertown Golf Club clubhouse wiring(City of Watertown)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lowville village police department.
State police search Lowville village police department
Best Western hotel
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
Patrick Lawrence
Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges
Lowville Police Department
STOP-DWI turns over records in Lowville police probe
Hydrant
Watertown firefighters union files grievance over clearing snow from hydrants

Latest News

Mohawk Council of Akwesasne
Akwesasne Mohawks react to Canadian settlement money
Theresa zoning officer accused of pointing gun at neighbor while on the job
Gas pump
Jefferson County’s gas tax cap coming back
The man in the photo is accused of shoplifting a chainsaw and some clothing from the Runnings...
Police ask public for help in finding alleged shoplifter