Gregory L. Falardeau, 75, of Colton

Published: Feb. 10, 2023
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Gregory L. Falardeau, age 75 of Colton passed away unexpectedly at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday evening (February 7, 2023).

As per his request there will be no public funeral services.

Surviving are his two children Jodi & Jeffrey Falardeau of Lisbon, and a cousin Jim (Emily) Johnson of Skaneateles, NY.

Greg was born on January 14, 1948 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Lester J. & Harriet O. (Downey) Falardeau. He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1966 as a standout athlete in football & basketball and continued his education at SUNY Canton majoring in Lab Technology and Phlebotomy. After obtaining his degree from Canton, Greg went to work at Hepburn Hospital in the Lab for the next several years.

He was later married to Nancy Dow on June 25th 1971, that marriage later ended, but the couple remained friends over the years.

Greg later returned to college at St. Lawrence University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and a Master’s degree in Educational Counseling. Greg’s passion for the building trades later found him as the owner & operator of The Bass Rock Construction Company which he operated for many years.

He was a member of the Potsdam Rotary Club, and enjoyed spending time on the St. Lawrence River, downhill skiing, snowmobiling, NY Yankees and Syracuse Orangemen sports and spending time at his home in the woods in Colton.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Colton Hepburn Library or the Potsdam Humane Society. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

