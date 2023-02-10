Harold A. Granger, 86, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Harold A. Granger, 86, a resident of St. Highway 68, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. 

Mr. Granger passed away Wednesday evening at the United Helpers Rehabilitation Center after a brief stay. 

A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Harold A. Granger.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Cole Brossoit
Troopers ask public for help finding missing Oswegatchie man
Candles
Gregory L. Falardeau, 75, of Colton
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: A spread for a special occasion
Candles
Connie B. Simmons, 71

Obituaries

Theresa Ice Fishing Derby
Theresa Ice Fishing Derby this weekend
The Cyclones' Parker Moffett goes up for 2 of his 15 points as Watertown faced Carthage for the...
Highlights & scores: Postseason playoffs — basketball & wrestling
Wake Up Weather
Windy with some snow or rain
Fort Drum's healthcare clinic is named for Dr. Samuel Guthrie, a physician known for inventing...
History lesson: Famous physician has ties to Fort Drum
Jefferson County deputy treasurer Dorena Kimball announced her candidacy Thursday night for the...
Deputy treasurer announces run for top job
A new candidate for Jefferson County treasurer