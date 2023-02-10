Harold A. Granger, 86, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Harold A. Granger, 86, a resident of St. Highway 68, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

Mr. Granger passed away Wednesday evening at the United Helpers Rehabilitation Center after a brief stay.

A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Harold A. Granger.

