Highlights & scores: Postseason playoffs — basketball & wrestling

(WWNY) - A pair of boys’ Frontier League basketball finals and Section X wrestling championships were happening Thursday night.
The boys’ Frontier League A Division championship was on the line at Jefferson Community College as top-seed Watertown met second-seed Carthage.
First quarter: Parker Moffett sticks in 2 of his 15 points. The Cyclones are up by 2.
Carthage answers. Trenton Walker lays in 2 of his 14. Watertown is up 11-7 after one.
Second quarter: Seth Charlton buries 3 of his 15. Watertown is up 16 at the half.
Carthage would get as close as 8, but Watertown beats the Comets 55-42 to win the A Division title.
The boys’ Frontier League C Division championship was up next as top-seed Beaver River met second-seed Sandy Creek.
Former Beaver River coach and Hall of Famer Bob Giordano was in attendance.
First quarter: Mason Ennist gets his own miss and lays in 2 to tie the game.
Off the miss, Kade Schneider goes coast to coast for the bucket. The Beavers are up 2. He had 19.
Second quarter: it’s Schneider to Matthew Knight for 2.
Beaver River beats Sandy Creek 62-46.
In the Section X wrestling championships:
At 102 pounds, Gouverneur’s Paul Minckler bested Malone’s Liam Hart 8-0.
At 110, Gouverneur’s JD Minckler pinned Canton’s Noah Curry in the second round.
In the 118 bout, Malone’s Tanner King beat Gouverneur’s Tanner Mashaw 5-2.
At 126, Gouverneur’s Cyler Baer pinned OFA’s Brayden Wall.
At 132 pounds, the Wildcats’ Zoey Griffith won by pinfall over OFA’s Joey Green.
Wrestling at 138 pounds, Turner Sochia defeated Ogdensburg’s Ashtyn Amo 10-4.
At 152, Gouverneur’s VanDavian Way pinned Canton’s Graham Rozler in the first round.
In the 160 class, the Cats’ Drew Gates outpointed Malone’s Logan Robideau 6-4.
Winner at 172, Malone’s Cayden Carter scored a late pin over Canton’s Charlie Rosner.
At 189, Malone’s Cooper Funk won a first round pin over Canton’s Caleb Murcray.
At 215, Malone’s Edin Cecunjanin pinned Gouverneur’s James Hayden in the first round.
At 285, in an all-OFA match, Archie Green took first place over Connor Young.
And the automatic champion at 145 was Gouverneur’s Hunter Mashaw.
Gouverneur won the Division II championship.
Massena is the automatic Division I champion.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ Frontier League A Division basketball championship
Watertown 55, Carthage 42
Boys’ Frontier League C Division basketball championship
Beaver River 62, Sandy Creek 46
Boys’ high school basketball
Malone 60, Chateaugay 45
Madrid-Waddington 81, St. Regis Falls 40
Girls’ high school basketball
Heuvelton 63, Harrisville 53
Gouverneur 62, Salmon River 33
Colton-Pierrepont 38, Brushton-Moira 31
Edwards-Knox 43, Hermon-DeKalb 38
Malone 47, Massena 28
Canton 50, Norwood-Norfolk 21
OFA 51, Potsdam 46
Lowville 55, Lyme 48
Boys’ high school hockey
Islanders 4, Immaculate Heart 2
Girls’ high school hockey
Adirondack 5, Malone 1
Pro hockey
Danbury Hattricks 4, Watertown Wolves 2
Section III volleyball
New Hartford 3, Carthage 0
Sandy Creek 3, Stockbridge Valley 0
