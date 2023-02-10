Highlights & scores: Postseason playoffs — basketball & wrestling

(WWNY) - A pair of boys’ Frontier League basketball finals and Section X wrestling championships were happening Thursday night.

The boys’ Frontier League A Division championship was on the line at Jefferson Community College as top-seed Watertown met second-seed Carthage.

First quarter: Parker Moffett sticks in 2 of his 15 points. The Cyclones are up by 2.

Carthage answers. Trenton Walker lays in 2 of his 14. Watertown is up 11-7 after one.

Second quarter: Seth Charlton buries 3 of his 15. Watertown is up 16 at the half.

Carthage would get as close as 8, but Watertown beats the Comets 55-42 to win the A Division title.

The boys’ Frontier League C Division championship was up next as top-seed Beaver River met second-seed Sandy Creek.

Former Beaver River coach and Hall of Famer Bob Giordano was in attendance.

First quarter: Mason Ennist gets his own miss and lays in 2 to tie the game.

Off the miss, Kade Schneider goes coast to coast for the bucket. The Beavers are up 2. He had 19.

Second quarter: it’s Schneider to Matthew Knight for 2.

Beaver River beats Sandy Creek 62-46.

Gouverneur's VanDavian Way grapples Canton's Graham Rozle in the 152-pound class in the Section X wrestling championships. (WWNY)

In the Section X wrestling championships:

At 102 pounds, Gouverneur’s Paul Minckler bested Malone’s Liam Hart 8-0.

At 110, Gouverneur’s JD Minckler pinned Canton’s Noah Curry in the second round.

In the 118 bout, Malone’s Tanner King beat Gouverneur’s Tanner Mashaw 5-2.

At 126, Gouverneur’s Cyler Baer pinned OFA’s Brayden Wall.

At 132 pounds, the Wildcats’ Zoey Griffith won by pinfall over OFA’s Joey Green.

Wrestling at 138 pounds, Turner Sochia defeated Ogdensburg’s Ashtyn Amo 10-4.

At 152, Gouverneur’s VanDavian Way pinned Canton’s Graham Rozler in the first round.

In the 160 class, the Cats’ Drew Gates outpointed Malone’s Logan Robideau 6-4.

Winner at 172, Malone’s Cayden Carter scored a late pin over Canton’s Charlie Rosner.

At 189, Malone’s Cooper Funk won a first round pin over Canton’s Caleb Murcray.

At 215, Malone’s Edin Cecunjanin pinned Gouverneur’s James Hayden in the first round.

At 285, in an all-OFA match, Archie Green took first place over Connor Young.

And the automatic champion at 145 was Gouverneur’s Hunter Mashaw.

Gouverneur won the Division II championship.

Massena is the automatic Division I champion.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ Frontier League A Division basketball championship

Watertown 55, Carthage 42

Boys’ Frontier League C Division basketball championship

Beaver River 62, Sandy Creek 46

Boys’ high school basketball

Malone 60, Chateaugay 45

Madrid-Waddington 81, St. Regis Falls 40

Girls’ high school basketball

Heuvelton 63, Harrisville 53

Gouverneur 62, Salmon River 33

Colton-Pierrepont 38, Brushton-Moira 31

Edwards-Knox 43, Hermon-DeKalb 38

Malone 47, Massena 28

Canton 50, Norwood-Norfolk 21

OFA 51, Potsdam 46

Lowville 55, Lyme 48

Boys’ high school hockey

Islanders 4, Immaculate Heart 2

Girls’ high school hockey

Adirondack 5, Malone 1

Pro hockey

Danbury Hattricks 4, Watertown Wolves 2

Section III volleyball

New Hartford 3, Carthage 0

Sandy Creek 3, Stockbridge Valley 0

