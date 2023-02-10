Move by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024

Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned.(Credit: Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, SEC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league.

Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12′s media contracts.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormak said the league would only agree to an early departure “if it was in our best interest.”

“By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning,” Yormak said in a statement announcing the agreement.

BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are joining the Big 12 prior to the 2023 football season, giving the league a temporary membership of 14 schools.

The agreement must still be approved the Texas and Oklahoma boards of regents, but that is considered a formality.

___

