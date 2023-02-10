Ogdensburg police accuse pair of possessing fentanyl

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two Ogdensburg residents are accused of possessing fentanyl after city police raided their home at 223 Gates Street on Thursday.

They arrested 30-year-old Ronald Redmond III and 27-year-old Taylor Amo.

Police didn’t say whether any drugs were seized, but Redmond and Amo were each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They were arraigned in city court.

Redmond was ordered held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

Amo was released.

City police were assisted by St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, New York State Police, New York State Parole, Homeland Security and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

